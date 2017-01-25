Four men face felony drug charges
Deputies said the arrests were the result of multiple investigations into the sale of crack cocaine and methamphetamine. Three men were charged with selling drugs and one was charged with purchasing drugs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11)
|Jan 24
|Marty
|15
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Jan 22
|John E
|147
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC