Four arrested at Lincolnton Bi-Lo

Wednesday Jan 18 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Three people are facing drug charges and a fourth was served with an outstanding warrant after Lincolnton Police Department officers investigated a call about suspicious activity at the Bi-Lo grocery store on Highway 27 West in Lincolnton on Wednesday. Officers who went to the scene to investigate discovered that the vehicle described in the call had been reported as stolen in Cherryville.

