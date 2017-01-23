Felon charged with stealing stepmother's car
A Lincoln County man who was released from prison on Dec. 28 has been charged with stealing his stepmother's car. Daniel Clifford Mixon, Jr., 38, of 4500 Ritchie Road in Lincolnton, was charged with one felony count each of larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.
