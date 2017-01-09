East Lincoln High's Habitat chapter p...

East Lincoln High's Habitat chapter preps for MLK Day of Service

In recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy of service, East Lincoln High School's Habitat for Humanity chapter is organizing an MLK Day of Service on to be held Jan. 16 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Habitat for Humanity's ReStore on North Aspen Street in Lincolnton. In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King, Jr. Federal Holiday as a national day of service.

