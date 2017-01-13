Deputies: Man sold stolen guns to detective's friend
A Huntersville man has been charged with breaking into a Lincolnton home and stealing more than $3,000 in guns and ammunition. Deputies said Thomas Owen King, 31, of Henderson Park Drive, broke into a home on Stoney Ridge Road and stole five guns and ammunition on Jan. 2. The owner told deputies that a door to the home was kicked open.
