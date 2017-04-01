Criminal Charges - 1-4-17
Patrick Steven Shuford, 33, of 4670 Preach in Catawba was charged on Dec. 30 with two counts each of probation violation, failure to appear, resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and one count of possession control substance schedule II. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
