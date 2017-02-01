Criminal Charges - 1-2-17
Tyler Bradshaw McCurry, 21, of 3521 Maple Wood Dr. in Denver was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of failure to appear. Kevin James Potter, 30, of 3331 Falcon Ridge Rd. in Maiden was charged on Dec. 28 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support.
