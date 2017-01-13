Criminal Charges - 1-13-17
Donna Marie Sanders, 55, of 504 Mauney Rd. in Stanley was charged on Jan. 8 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. Amber Renee Tetreault, 22, of 2393 Hickory Ridge Ct. in Denver was charged on Jan. 8 with one count of failure to appear.
