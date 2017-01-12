Crime 26 mins ago 11:54 a.m.Man charged with theft, selling of stolen guns
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. A Huntersville man was charged after Lincoln County authorities say he broke into a home and stole more than $3,000 worth of guns and ammunition. Thomas Owen King, 31, was served warrants for breaking and entering a building, larceny of firearms, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses, and possession by a felon of firearms.
