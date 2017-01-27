Commissioners discuss new West Lincol...

Commissioners discuss new West Lincoln library

A new West Lincoln library appears to be on the horizon following a meeting on Tuesday evening between the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners and the Lincoln County Public Library Board of Trustees. "I feel sure that this board is committed to the next construction being a West Lincoln library," county commission chairman Bill Beam said.

