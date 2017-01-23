Christian Ministry helps local man fi...

Christian Ministry helps local man find a home

Next Story Prev Story
41 min ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Christian Ministry of Lincoln County recently worked on an extreme home makeover project to provide a local homeless man with a place to live. Amos Grant, 56, was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania before moving to Boone in 2005 and then Lincolnton soon after.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Sun John E 147
Joanna Jenkins Jan 15 Mark 1
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Maiden is a hole of a place Jan 12 Titan 1
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec '16 pissed off 2
Sheriff retirement Dec '16 pissed off 2
Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P... Nov '16 ZYX765 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC