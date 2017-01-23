Christian Ministry helps local man find a home
Christian Ministry of Lincoln County recently worked on an extreme home makeover project to provide a local homeless man with a place to live. Amos Grant, 56, was born and raised in Erie, Pennsylvania before moving to Boone in 2005 and then Lincolnton soon after.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Sun
|John E
|147
|Joanna Jenkins
|Jan 15
|Mark
|1
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Jan 12
|Titan
|13
|Maiden is a hole of a place
|Jan 12
|Titan
|1
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec '16
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov '16
|ZYX765
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC