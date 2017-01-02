Cherryville New Year's shooters start celebration early in Lincolnton
No one knows exactly when the tradition of the Cherryville New Year's Shooters started, but it is known that the practice of shooting black powder muskets on New Year's Eve was brought to North Carolina by the early German settlers. "Some people say we are re-enacting but we're not re-enacting - we're still doing it," Cherryville New Year's Shooters secretary Gary Dellinger said.
