Charlotte man accused of attempting to meet child sex
During the investigation, detectives posed as a child on social media and communicated with Churchwell, who police say agreed to meet in Lincolnton for sex. "As a result of the arrest, further evidence was located that appears to show that Churchwell has participated in sexual acts with children in the past," police say.
