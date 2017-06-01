Around Town ~ 1-6-17

Around Town ~ 1-6-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Children 2 and under eat free. Meeting Mended Hearts Chapter 379 will meet in the Holly room of Caromont Regional Medical Center, located at 2525 Court Dr. in Gastonia at 5:45 p.m. followed by the Cardiac support group at 7 p.m. Meeting The Levine Cancer Center support group will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Homesteads Grill and Taphouse, located at 357 N. Generals Blvd. in Lincolnton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec 14 pissed off 2
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Dec '16 pissed off 12
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Dec '16 Fantasy Island 146
Sheriff retirement Dec '16 pissed off 2
Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P... Nov '16 ZYX765 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) Nov '16 404 error 34
Charter no luck Nov '16 Bomdo 1
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Lincoln County was issued at January 06 at 10:55PM EST

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,059 • Total comments across all topics: 277,672,638

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC