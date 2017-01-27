Around Town - 1-27-17
Antioch Baptist Church, located at 3413 East Hwy 150 in Lincolnton, will host artists, Jeff and Sheri Easter at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and a $10 love offering will be taken at the door. Charity Christian School, located at 113 Charity Church Rd. in Lawndale will host a Rally and open house at 3 p.m. The school includes grades K5 through 12th.
