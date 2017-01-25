Around Town - 1-25-17

Gaston College, Lincoln Campus, located at 511 S. Aspen St. in Lincolnton will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Greater Moore's Chapel AME Zion Church, located at 1009A East Main St. in Lincolnton will host a fried chicken meal from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Cost is $8 per plate. For more information call 732-8900.

