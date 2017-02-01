Around Town - 1-2-17

The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director's, located at 353 North Generals Blvd in Lincolnton will meet at 6 p.m. for a Policy committee and Budget and Finance Committee meeting immediately after. The Lincoln County Public Education Foundation Board of Director's, located at 353 North Generals Blvd in Lincolnton will meet at Noon in the Executive Conference Room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.