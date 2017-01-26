2 detention officers assaulted by inmate Updated at
Two female Lincoln County Sheriff's detention officers were injured when they were assaulted while escorting a prisoner to the restroom Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Jeanette Ruiz, 26, of Lakeland Avenue, in Lincolnton, pushed one officer to the floor, where she scratched her neck, bit her and broke her prescription glasses.
