2 detention officers assaulted by inm...

2 detention officers assaulted by inmate Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Two female Lincoln County Sheriff's detention officers were injured when they were assaulted while escorting a prisoner to the restroom Wednesday. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Samantha Jeanette Ruiz, 26, of Lakeland Avenue, in Lincolnton, pushed one officer to the floor, where she scratched her neck, bit her and broke her prescription glasses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincolnton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old ... (Mar '11) Jan 24 Marty 15
Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08) Jan 22 John E 147
Joanna Jenkins Jan 15 Mark 1
News Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09) Jan 12 Titan 13
Maiden is a hole of a place Jan 12 Titan 1
Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen Dec '16 pissed off 2
Sheriff retirement Dec '16 pissed off 2
See all Lincolnton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincolnton Forum Now

Lincolnton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincolnton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Lincolnton, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,994 • Total comments across all topics: 278,333,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC