Woman charged with having drugs in jail
Lincolnton Police Department officers arrested Brittany Marie Palmer, 28, of 803 East Davidson Ave., Apt. 5, in Gastonia, on Wednesday for an outstanding Gaston County warrant following a car accident on North Generals Boulevard in Lincolnton.
