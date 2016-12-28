Two schools deemed 'low-performing'

Two schools within the Lincoln County Schools district received "low performing" designations from the state and now have to implement improvement plans - G.E. Massey Elementary School and F.D. "Jack" Kiser Intermediate School, both in Lincolnton. School improvement plans for those two schools were developed by assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction Dr. Rhonda Hager and will be submitted to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

