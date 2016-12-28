Twelve arrested on felony drug charges
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit charged twelve people last week following an undercover operation targeting street-level drug dealers selling methamphetamine and prescription pills. According to detectives, the investigations took place over six months, during which the suspects sold drugs to undercover detectives.
