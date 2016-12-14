'The Nutcracker' coming to Citizens Center

It takes a village to stage a production as epic as "The Nutcracker" and, for the past 10 years, area dance studios and the Lincoln Cultural Center have been doing just that. "The Nutcracker" requires approximately 65 dancers, six choreographers, three seamstresses, 15 backstage crew, 25 show day volunteers, three backdrops, 24 set pieces, 62 handheld props, 103 costumes, 92 headpieces, 12 pounds of "snow" and 21 musical tracks, according to Star Struck Dance Studio owner Kelley McManus-Barker.

