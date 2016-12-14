'The Nutcracker' coming to Citizens Center
It takes a village to stage a production as epic as "The Nutcracker" and, for the past 10 years, area dance studios and the Lincoln Cultural Center have been doing just that. "The Nutcracker" requires approximately 65 dancers, six choreographers, three seamstresses, 15 backstage crew, 25 show day volunteers, three backdrops, 24 set pieces, 62 handheld props, 103 costumes, 92 headpieces, 12 pounds of "snow" and 21 musical tracks, according to Star Struck Dance Studio owner Kelley McManus-Barker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov 24
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC