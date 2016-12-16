Subsidiary Bank of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. Redeemed Preferred Stock on December 12, 2016

Carolina Trust Bank , the banking subsidiary of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. , announced today that it redeemed all 2,600 shares of its outstanding fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock on December 12, 2016. The terms of redemption included principal at a par value of $1,000 per share plus accrued dividends based on a 9% annual dividend rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.