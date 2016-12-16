Subsidiary Bank of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. Redeemed Preferred Stock on December 12, 2016
Carolina Trust Bank , the banking subsidiary of Carolina Trust BancShares, Inc. , announced today that it redeemed all 2,600 shares of its outstanding fixed rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock on December 12, 2016. The terms of redemption included principal at a par value of $1,000 per share plus accrued dividends based on a 9% annual dividend rate.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov 24
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
