Santa Express visits Battleground Elementary
Santa Express, made possible by Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, visited Battleground Elementary School in Lincolnton on Friday delivering bags of fresh apples, school supplies, socks and hygiene items for the students. Each student received an entire bag of apples to take home for the weekend and the rest of the supplies will be doled out as needed throughout the year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov 24
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC