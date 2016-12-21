North Lincoln's Maness retires
Maness, who spent 24 years at Aynor High School in South Carolina before going to Union High, spent the last five seasons at North Lincoln. Maness' 2014 team upset Lincolnton to open the season, then lost 28-27 to an East Lincoln team in week three that went 16-0 and won the 2AA state championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov 24
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC