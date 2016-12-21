Good economic news for Lincoln County Updated at
Kaco USA Inc., formerly Sabo, will expand its operations at the business park off U.S. 321 near Lincolnton over the next three years to include 100 new jobs with an $8.4 million investment. Lincoln County Commissioner Carrol Mitchem said he's happy to see more financial wins coming to residents and the county.
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov '16
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
