Drug suspect caught thanks to ankle monitor

Saturday Dec 24 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Two Lincolnton men are facing felony drug charges after leading deputies on a car chase in western Lincoln County on Monday. Deputies said David Nathaniel Neal, 34, of Highland Bluff Court, and Travis Shane Bivens, 36, of Pete's Road, were charged after the men fled from deputies who were attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Reepsville Road, near Killian Road.

