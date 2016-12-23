Criminal Charges - 12-23-16
Deborah Kaye Christian-Laux, 62, of 855 Ivey Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 18 with one count each of resisting, delaying or obstructing public officer and cruelty to animals. Hon Co Lieu, 57, of 1923 Hidden Valley Ave. in Lincolnton was charged on Dec. 19 with one count of failure to appear.
