Christian Ministry gives out food, toys before Christmas
Months of hard work and dedication culminated on Thursday morning with wheelbarrows full of food and trash bags packed with toys being distributed to hundreds of local families through the annual Christian Ministry of Lincoln County Christmas fundraiser. The fundraiser eclipsed $100,000 through the generosity of local churches, businesses and individuals.
