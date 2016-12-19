Arrests made in Lincolnton church break-ins
Detectives filed charges on Friday for break-ins at Howard's Creek Baptist Church, Long Shoals Wesleyan Chuch and Trinity Second Chance Church. Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of Charleston Trail in Cherryville, was charged with three felony counts each of breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov '16
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC