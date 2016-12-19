Arrests made in Lincolnton church break-ins

Detectives filed charges on Friday for break-ins at Howard's Creek Baptist Church, Long Shoals Wesleyan Chuch and Trinity Second Chance Church. Jesse Lee Lankford, 18, of Charleston Trail in Cherryville, was charged with three felony counts each of breaking and entering a place of worship, larceny after breaking and entering, conspiracy and possession of stolen goods.

