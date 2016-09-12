Around Town - 12-9-16

Friday Dec 9

Lincoln County Senior Center, located at 514 S. Academy St. in Lincolnton will host a Christmas craft bazaar on the first floor, multi-purpose room from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information call 732-9053. Chorus Denver United Methodist Church, located at 3910 Highway 16 N. in Denver will host the East Lincoln Community Chorus for "A Nutty Crackin' Christmas" at 7:30 p.m. Christmas play Charity Christian School, located at 113 Charity Church Rd. in Lawndale will host a Christmas play, "The Kind Christmas Visitors" at 7 p.m. Christmas activities The Gaston County Senior Center, located at 1303 Dallas Cherryville Hwy.

