12 suspects face drug charges in Lincoln County
The undercover operation targeted street-level drug dealers selling methamphetamine and prescription pills. The investigations took place over a six month period of time where suspects sold drugs to undercover detectives, according to detectives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincolnton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gaston co man raped Lincolnton teen
|Dec 14
|pissed off
|2
|Gaston College instructor arrested in online te... (Apr '09)
|Dec 6
|pissed off
|12
|Do married women like to cheat (Jul '08)
|Dec 5
|Fantasy Island
|146
|Sheriff retirement
|Dec 2
|pissed off
|2
|Trying to contact my son, 34 year old Richard P...
|Nov '16
|ZYX765
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|404 error
|34
|Charter no luck
|Nov '16
|Bomdo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincolnton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC