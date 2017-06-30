Why Lincoln, Neb., Is a Great Place to Retire

What $300,000 will buy: 4-bedroom, 3-bath custom-built home with a 3-car garage in the Trendwood area Even if you've been conA centrating on beach or mountain locations for your retirement, don't rule out America's heartland. Located less than an hour's drive from Omaha and about seven or eight hours' drive from Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis and St. Louis, Lincoln attracts retirees who enjoy the outdoors as much as urban living.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.