Task Force Seized Drugs, Guns and Cash During Search Warrant

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force used a search warrant Wednesday night at a home near 38th and "O" and arrested five people for drugs and weapons possession. Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says more than 13 grams of heroin, 56 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana, plus drug paraphernalia and $11,000 cash were recovered.

