Task Force Seized Drugs, Guns and Cash During Search Warrant
Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force used a search warrant Wednesday night at a home near 38th and "O" and arrested five people for drugs and weapons possession. Lincoln Police Officer Angela Sands says more than 13 grams of heroin, 56 grams of cocaine and 5 grams of marijuana, plus drug paraphernalia and $11,000 cash were recovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May '17
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC