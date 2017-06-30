Strictly Business Celebrates 24th Anniversary

This month, Strictly Business is celebrating 24 years since the launch of the Lincoln publication! It's yet another milestone reached thanks to the support of our clients and readers in the Lincoln community, for which we are tremendously grateful. It's also a prized achievement of our talented team of professionals here at Strictly Business, and wouldn't be possible without the leadership and dedication of the founders of Strictly Business, President Paige Zutavern and Publisher Shayne Zutavern, and all those who have made significant contributions over the years.

