Portion of South 27th Street to Close Thursday
South 27th Street between South St. and Sheridan Blvd. will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday for tree removal. The suggested detour is South St. to Sheridan Blvd. and then back to 27th Street.
