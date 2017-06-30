Planned Life Changes in 2017 - Lincol...

Planned Life Changes in 2017 - Lincoln, NE

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln

In the April issue we went into depth about navigating unplanned life changes, and now it's time to delve into the life events that are specifically planned. Some are much the same, as they can occur unexpectedly or as a part of an established timeline of events, while others wouldn't just happen unless they were intended - and generally the better thought out, the better on all accounts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Strictly Business Magazine Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak Jun 16 How 1
If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15) Jun 12 Eduardo Rammstein 5
Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16) Jun 12 Fredericka 3
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May '17 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May '17 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,469 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC