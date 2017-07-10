Over 14k Ash Trees Being Removed
More than 14,000 ash trees are being removed and replaced because of the Emerald Ash Borer. Newly appointed Community Forestry Planner, Lorri Gruber, has been hired to help Lincoln deal with these destructive bugs, which haven't been found yet, but leaders aren't waiting for the infestation.
