NE Secretary Of State To Comply With ...

NE Secretary Of State To Comply With Election Integrity Commission

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Nebraska Secretary of State, John Gale, will comply with the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity's request for additional voter information, as long as it follows state law. 4 Lincoln lawmakers and 2 from Omaha wanted Gale to reject the request.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Nebraska (... (Oct '10) 3 hr grape vine 53
News Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak Jun 16 How 1
If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15) Jun 12 Eduardo Rammstein 5
Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16) Jun 12 Fredericka 3
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May '17 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May '17 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC