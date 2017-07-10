NE Secretary Of State To Comply With Election Integrity Commission
Nebraska Secretary of State, John Gale, will comply with the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity's request for additional voter information, as long as it follows state law. 4 Lincoln lawmakers and 2 from Omaha wanted Gale to reject the request.
