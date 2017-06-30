Letter-perfect endings require careful thought

"I remain, sir, your most humble, obedient servant" is about as dated a sentiment as this letter, which was postmarked in Des Moines in 1914 and showed up in a Lincoln, Neb., letter carrier's batch of mail this June. "I remain, sir, your most humble, obedient servant" is about as dated a sentiment as this letter, which was postmarked in Des Moines in 1914 and showed up in a Lincoln, Neb., letter carrier's batch of mail this June.

