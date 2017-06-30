Indongo: Not Worried About Facing Crawford in His 'Backyard'
Julius Indongo has every reason to feel confident about boxing Terence Crawford next month in Crawford's home state of Nebraska. The unbeaten Namibian southpaw is a decided underdog against Crawford, but he has convincingly won each of his past two world title fights in the respective homelands of his opponents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak
|Jun 16
|How
|1
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|Jun 12
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|Jun 12
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May '17
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC