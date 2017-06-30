Homemade Firework Crashes Through Neighbor's Home, Ends Up In Basement
A 21-year-old Lincoln man has been cited, after his homemade firework and a 5 pound piece of metal crash through the roof of a neighbor's home near NW 7th and West Yukon Court. Police say after going through the roof, the firework then went through the first floor and landed in the basement.
