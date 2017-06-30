Health Advisory Issued Due to Firewor...

Health Advisory Issued Due to Fireworks Smoke

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department today issued a Health Advisory for people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions like COPD due to high levels of smoke from fireworks. In recent years, LLCHD has found high levels of particulate air pollution from the night of July 3 through the morning of July 5, resulting in the Air Quality Index level of "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups."

