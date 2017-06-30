Complete Hearing Holds Official Grand Opening

Audiology clinic Complete Hearing held their official Grand Opening Celebration and Ribbon Cutting on Thursday, April 20. The clinic recently moved locations from 70th and A Street to their new location at 4200 Pioneer Woods Drive. Dr. Sandra Miller and Dr. Meghanne Wetta decided to move the clinic to its new location to take advantage of a larger, handicap-accessible facility.

