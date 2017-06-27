Young Nebraska Producers Participate in NCBA's 2017 Young Cattlemen's Conference
Among those participants were three young cattlemen future leaders from Nebraska, Hank Klosterman of David City, Naomi Loomis of Alliance, and Jacob Mayer of Weston. NCBA's YCC program kicked off in Centennial, Colorado at the NCBA Headquarters where they got to hear from many of the industry's leading experts on issues affecting the beef industry, current cattle market trends, the importance of beef protein in the human diet and go on industry tours.
