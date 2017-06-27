Woman gets 5-7 years for crash death while driving drunk
A 19-year-old woman has been imprisoned for causing a fatal crash while driving drunk last November in Douglas County. Online court records say Emily Standley was sentenced Tuesday to five to seven years in prison.
