Westerville South seniors-to-be a " longtime friends a " land roles in...

On Monday evening, the talents of the rising seniors at Westerville South High School - along with those of 26 other high-school students worldwide - will be on display in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the annual International Thespian Festival gets underway. The International Thespian Society - an honor society for high-school theater students whose 100,000 current members represent 3,900 schools - hosts the summer festival for middle- and high-schoolers on the main campus of the University of Nebraska.

