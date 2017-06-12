Westerville South seniors-to-be a " l...

Westerville South seniors-to-be a " longtime friends a " land roles in...

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Columbus Dispatch

On Monday evening, the talents of the rising seniors at Westerville South High School - along with those of 26 other high-school students worldwide - will be on display in Lincoln, Nebraska, as the annual International Thespian Festival gets underway. The International Thespian Society - an honor society for high-school theater students whose 100,000 current members represent 3,900 schools - hosts the summer festival for middle- and high-schoolers on the main campus of the University of Nebraska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbus Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincoln Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Hills Energy Responding To Gas Leak Fri How 1
If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15) Jun 12 Eduardo Rammstein 5
Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16) Jun 12 Fredericka 3
News Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell... May 26 True Christian wi... 1
Vote for Hillary (Aug '16) May 22 Hillary Is FILTH 2
Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Justice for Corrie 35
News LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask... Apr '17 anonymous 2
See all Lincoln Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincoln Forum Now

Lincoln Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincoln Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Lincoln, NE

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,801

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC