Trump to nominate Christopher Wray as FBI Director
President Trump said today that he will nominate former Assistant Attorney General Christopher Wray to be the new director of the FBI. Wray, a lawyer, was nominated by President George W. Bush to be the assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice's criminal division in 2003.
