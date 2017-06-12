Torrential Rains Fall On Lincoln Commuters During Morning Rush
Rescue crews help a stranded motorist from rising water at 14th and Highway 2 on Monday June 12, 2017. The last thing you may have expected on Monday morning, was to get caught out in torrential downpours, as severe storms moved through the Lincoln area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|If Illegal Dreamers Can Drive Why Not Illegal S... (May '15)
|7 hr
|Eduardo Rammstein
|5
|Social Security is Yours, not the Governments (May '16)
|7 hr
|Fredericka
|3
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC