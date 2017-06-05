The voice of Lincoln: Residents on who they'll vote for in the General Election
As tomorrow's snap election looms, people across Lincoln are still deciding on which candidate and party they should give their valuable vote to. The Lincolnite visited Lincoln High Street to see who people will be voting for when the polls open at 7am tomorrow morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lincolnite.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lincoln Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young Nebraska priests' chants become best-sell...
|May 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Vote for Hillary (Aug '16)
|May 22
|Hillary Is FILTH
|2
|Need Help from Lincoln Locals - Murder of Corri... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Justice for Corrie
|35
|LGBT worker ruling could boost push for Nebrask...
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|2
|Review: Ari Auto Repair
|Apr '17
|Khalid
|1
|Neighborhood Watch Coordinators?
|Apr '17
|trafconknight
|1
|http://sharingduty.com/?cash=5688
|Mar '17
|Lacylou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lincoln Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC